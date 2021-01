Kaut had a two-minute minor penalty over 5:50 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Kaut made his NHL debut, taking a roster spot normally occupied by Andre Burakovsky, who has missed three games due to an upper-body injury. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar went with nontraditional lineups -- 11 forwards, seven defensemen -- for the first two games of Burkovsky's absence before returning to the traditional 12-forward alignment Friday.