Kaut was placed on waivers by the Avalanche on Saturday, CapFriendly reports.
Kaut has had trouble sticking with the Avalanche since he was selected 16th overall in 2018. The 23-year-old has played only 20 games at the NHL level, scoring twice and adding an assist. Should he pass through waivers unclaimed, he will be sent to the AHL.
