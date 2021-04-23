Kaut did not register a statistic over 7:57 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Kaut, who was brought up with three members of the Avalanche on the COVID-19 protocols list, was hardly noticeable in his second NHL appearance this season. He generated attention in the American Hockey League, posting 14 points (five goals, nine assists) over 13 games at AHL Colorado.