Kaut registered one shot during the 1-0 loss to the Devils on Friday.

Kaut, who earned a chance to play second-line minutes Friday, rarely left the bench. Starting on a line with Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook, Kaut was expected to replace Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) but was granted just 7:17 of ice time. The 2016 first-round draft pick had one shot and one block and remains pointless in five outings this season.