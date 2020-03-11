Play

Colorado promoted Kaut from its AHL affiliate Wednesday.

Kaut was demoted less than 24 hours ago so he could suit up for AHL Colorado against AHL Texas on Tuesday night, but it's not surprising to see him back with the big club ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers. The 20-year-old rookie has notched two goals and three points in eight games with the Avalanche this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories