Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Scores first goal of AHL season
Kaut picked up a goal and an assist to help AHL Colorado to a 7-5 win over Bakersfield on Sunday.
It was Kaut's first goal of the season. He has only played 13 games up to this point due to injury, but the 2018 No. 16 overall selection has really struggled to score (29 points in 76 games) in his first year-plus in the AHL. Kaut -- who turned just 20 years of age this past October -- still has youth on his side, but he has the look of a future bottom-six role player as opposed to a top-six offensive threat.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.