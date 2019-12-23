Kaut picked up a goal and an assist to help AHL Colorado to a 7-5 win over Bakersfield on Sunday.

It was Kaut's first goal of the season. He has only played 13 games up to this point due to injury, but the 2018 No. 16 overall selection has really struggled to score (29 points in 76 games) in his first year-plus in the AHL. Kaut -- who turned just 20 years of age this past October -- still has youth on his side, but he has the look of a future bottom-six role player as opposed to a top-six offensive threat.