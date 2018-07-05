Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Secures entry-level deal

Kaut agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Thursday.

Kaut notched 16 points in 38 games for Pardubice HC of the Czech league last season, which saw him taken by the Avalanche with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. The winger will likely spend the upcoming campaign in his native Czech Republic in order to further his development, but will certainly be part of the organization's future.