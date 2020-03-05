Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Sent back to minors
Kaut was shipped down to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
During his eight-game stint with the Avs, Kaut notched two goals, one helper and nine hits while averaging 10:03 of ice time. The decision to reassign him to the minors comes as a bit of a surprise given his productivity, though he should log significantly more ice time with the Eagles.
