Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Smart player drafted 16th overall

Kaut was drafted 16th overall by the Avalanches at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Kaut's best asset is his brain -- he thinks the game at an incredibly high level. He sees plays several steps ahead, which translates into almost zero errors with the puck. Kaut's defensive game is solid and while his skating isn't elite, it doesn't hinder him simply because he intuitively knows where the play is headed. He can play with elite talent, as we saw at the 2018 World Juniors where he delivered seven points in seven games playing with Martin Necas (Carolina) and Filip Zadina (Detroit). But Kaut is likely headed to middle-six role with Colorado. Your format will dictate his fantasy value.