Kaut scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 23-year-old came into the game with zero points through seven games on the season, but Kaut snapped his skid with a second-period goal that broke a 1-1 tie. He also picked up a helper on an Alex Newhook tally in the third. Kaut has flashed a bit of a scoring touch in the AHL, scoring 19 goals and 31 points through 46 games last season at that level, but as yet those skills haven't shown up consistently in the NHL.