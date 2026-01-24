Necas recorded two assists, nine shots on net and three hits in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Flyers.

Necas has three goals and six helpers over his last seven games. The 27-year-old is still racking up offense even as the Avalanche have faltered a bit over the last few weeks. Necas has 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists), 119 shots on net, 53 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-40 rating across 49 appearances.