Necas recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Necas went pointless in the Avalanche's last two games, but he bounced back in this blowout with another excellent playmaking performance. He has excellent chemistry with Arthur Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon in the first line, and Necas should remain productive as long as he continues in this role -- and nothing suggests that won't be the case. Necas has five goals and nine assists (14 points) in 11 games this month.