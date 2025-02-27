Necas logged three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Necas bounced back from consecutive games off the scoresheet, lending a helper on each of the Avalanche's first three goals. Two of those assists were on Nathan MacKinnon power-play tallies. With 12 points over 11 outings since he was traded to the Avalanche, Necas has had no trouble settling in on the top line. He's up to 67 points, 145 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-5 rating through 60 appearances this season, putting him four points shy of matching his career high from 2022-23.