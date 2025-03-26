Necas recorded a pair of power-play assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

This was Necas' first multi-point effort since March 6. He has nine points over 10 games in that span, with seven of those points coming on the power play. The even-strength struggles have led to him switching places with Valeri Nichushkin in recent games, though Necas remains a productive player even in a second-line role. For the season, Necas is at 24 goals, 53 assists, 183 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-8 rating over 72 outings between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes.