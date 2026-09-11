Necas enters the 2026-27 campaign with substantial expectations following his career-best season last year, Laura Lambert of SI.com reports.

Necas signed an eight-year, $92 million extension with the Avalanche in October of 2025, and he rewarded the team's commitment by reaching the 100-point threshold for the first time in his career. Across 78 regular-season appearances, the 27-year-old recorded 38 goals and 62 assists to go with 85 hits, 30 PIM and 26 blocked shots. He'll attempt to maintain that production during his second full season in Colorado while continuing to work alongside one of the league's other elite talents in Nathan MacKinnon.