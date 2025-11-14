Necas scored twice, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-4 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Necas set the tone with a goal 52 seconds into the game. He also assisted on Artturi Lehkonen's first-period tally and added another goal and helper in the third to help the Avalanche solidify their lead. Necas has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, totaling six goals and six helpers in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 24 points, 39 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 18 appearances. After last year's blockbuster trade to Colorado, Necas put up 28 points in 30 regular-season contests for the Avalanche, but he's found another level in 2025-26.