Necas scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Predators.

Necas has three goals and two assists over his last four contests. His tally Friday got the Avalanche back within a goal early in the third period, but they couldn't tie the game. The 27-year-old is up to 22 goals, 58 points, 107 shots on net, 48 hits, 26 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a plus-39 rating over 46 appearances. Necas is well on his way to a career year, though he could regress a bit from his 20.6 shooting percentage.