Necas scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Senators.

Necas had gone four games without a goal, and two contests without a point, entering Thursday's action. The 26-year-old winger is up to 20 goals, 55 points, 97 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-39 rating over 43 appearances this season. Necas is still in position to push for his first 100-point campaign as a part of the Avalanche's high-flying offense.