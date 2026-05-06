Avalanche's Martin Necas: Goal, assist in Game 2 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.
The tally, which came at 2:51 of the first period, was Necas' first goal this postseason. He's added six helpers, 18 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-7 rating over six appearances. While Necas isn't filling the net much on his own, he remains in a top-line role that should lead to plenty of offense.
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