Necas (illness) is available for Thursday's game versus San Jose, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Necas didn't end up missing a full game due to the illness, but he did see a reduced workload during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old is expected to serve in his regular role on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen. Necas has 20 goals and 68 points in 62 appearances between Carolina and Colorado in 2024-25.