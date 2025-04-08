Necas (upper body) will remain sidelined Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Necas will miss his third game in a row Tuesday, and while he isn't expected to be sidelined long term, it's not yet clear if he'll be available for Thursday's meeting with the Canucks. The star winger has generated 27 goals and 81 points over 76 appearances between Carolina and Colorado in 2024-25. Jonathan Drouin (lower body) also will not suit up Tuesday, so Jimmy Vesey and Ross Colton might continue to round out the top six against Vegas.