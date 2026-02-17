Necas tallied a goal, recorded an assist and fired five shots on net in Czechia's 3-2 win over Denmark in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.

Necas stayed hot in Tuesday's qualifying matchup with his third multi-point outing of the Olympics. He struck the back of the net on a power play early in the second period to give Czechia the first goal of the game before he later helped out on the team's second goal. With the two-point outing, Necas is up to three goals, four assists, seven points and a plus-one rating across four Olympic appearances. The star forward will likely need to post another multi-point game if Czechia is to advance past Canada in the quarterfinals Wednesday.