Necas was dealing with nausea during Tuesday's game versus the Penguins, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Necas got worse during the game, leading to his minutes getting cut in the second and third periods. While it's encouraging he was still able to partially play through it, fantasy managers will want to check in on his status for Thursday's game versus the Sharks.
