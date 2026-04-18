Necas (rest) is slated to play in Game 1 against the Kings on Sunday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

After sitting out Thursday's 2-0 win over Seattle, Necas returned to a top-line role during Saturday's practice. He finished the 2025-26 regular season with 38 goals, 100 points, 206 shots on net and 85 hits in 78 appearances.