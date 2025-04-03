Necas scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Necas looked a little worse for wear after a collision in the crease in the third period, but he was able to return after a brief stint in the locker room. The 26-year-old then came up clutch, tying the game at 2-2 with less than 11 seconds remaining in regulation. He had been held off the scoresheet in the Avalanche's last two games, both losses. Necas is up to 27 goals, 81 points, 193 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-8 rating across 76 appearances between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes this season.