Necas scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Necas has scored in three straight games and extended his point streak to eight contests with his third-period tally Thursday. The winger is now at six goals, six helpers, 19 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-8 rating to start the season. The Czech winger continues to be reliable in a top-line role, and it's tough to see the Avalanche shuffling him into a different spot any time soon.