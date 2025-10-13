Avalanche's Martin Necas: Records two helpers Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas notched two assists on a pair of Nathan MacKinnon goals in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
Necas now has eight points through the first four games of the year and is on pace to top his 2024-25 numbers in which he set new personal bests in both assists (56) and points (83) in 79 regular-season games. Being paired up with MacKinnon certainly seems to be benefiting Necas.
More News
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Three-point effort in shootout loss•
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Two goals in opener•
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: One of each in Game 6 win•
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Two helpers against Dallas•
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Provides assist on opening goal•
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Grabs helper in win•