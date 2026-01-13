default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Necas scored a goal on five shots and generated an assist in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Necas has seven multi-point games in his last 16 outings, producing a combined seven goals and 11 helpers. During that stretch, only two of the winger's points have come with the man advantage despite him averaging 3:55 of power-play ice time.

More News