Necas (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, but there's reportedly been good news about his recovery, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

Necas will miss a second straight game, but there's no indication this will be a long-term issue for the 26-year-old. While Necas and Jonathan Drouin (lower body) are both out, Jimmy Vesey and Miles Wood are finding more steady playing time. Necas' next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Golden Knights.