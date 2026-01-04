Necas logged two assists and four hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Necas' first game against the Hurricanes since he was dealt away in last January's Mikko Rantanen deal. He showed a bit of what his old team is missing, as Necas helped out on goals by linemates Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon. Necas has three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak, and he's up to 53 points (19 tallies, 34 helpers) with 92 shots on net, 41 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-40 rating over 40 appearances this season.