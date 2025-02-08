Necas scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Necas capitalized on a second chance off a turnover at 15:38 of the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He's up to four goals and a helper over five contests with the Avalanche since he was swapped for Mikko Rantanen. Necas has settled in on the top line and continues to put together a strong second act in what's likely going to be a career year. He's at 20 goals, 64 points, 142 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-5 rating over 57 appearances this season.