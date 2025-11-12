Avalanche's Martin Necas: Tallies on power play in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Necas gave the Avalanche a 3-1 advantage in the third period. He ended a three-game goal drought, which is his longest of the season so far, but he still hasn't posted a multi-point effort in November. The 26-year-old has two goals and two helpers over five outings this month, and he's now at 10 goals, 20 points (seven on the power play), 37 shots on net, 19 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 17 contests overall.
