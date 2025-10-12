Avalanche's Martin Necas: Three-point effort in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.
Necas has found the scoresheet in all three games this season, compiling three goals and three assists. He's earned three of those six points on the power play. The 26-year-old is proving last year's 83-point regular season wasn't a fluke. Necas and Nathan MacKinnon have created a fruitful partnership on the Avalanche's top line, and it's a goldmine for their fantasy managers.
