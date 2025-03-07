Necas scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Necas earned both of his points on the power play, with his second-period goal standing as the game-winner. The 26-year-old was ill in the Avalanche's previous game, but he didn't end up missing a contest. He's now at 15 points through 14 outings with the Avalanche, and he has a total of 21 goals, 49 helpers, 153 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-8 rating over 63 appearances this season. While the Avalanche's trade for Brock Nelson on Thursday strengthens the team's forward depth, Necas is expected to remain alongside Nathan MacKinnon on the top line for now, which is best for the Czech forward's production.