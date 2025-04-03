Necas (undisclosed) is expected to miss Thursday's game against Columbus, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Necas has 27 goals and 81 points in 76 outings between Carolina and Colorado in 2024-25. Jonathan Drouin (lower body) is also set to exit the lineup, while Jimmy Vesey and Miles Wood will draw in. Necas' absence might also result in Ross Colton serving on the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon.