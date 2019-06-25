Avalanche's Mason Geertsen: Cut loose by Avs
Geertsen was not qualified by Colorado, making him an unrestrcited free agent, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Now 24 and yet to appear in an NHL game, Geertsen has lost his luster as a prospect. He'll likely latch on with an AHL club and continue to bring a physical presence at that level after finishing with 16 points and 134 PIM for AHL Colorado last season.
