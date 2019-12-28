Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Adds two more goals
Calvert scored a pair of goals on three shots with a plus-1 rating, one hit and one block in a 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday.
The veteran winger has tallied a pair of two-goal games in his last three contests, and during that mini-stretch, he's recorded a plus-5 rating. With these four latest goals, Calvert is approaching a career high in goals, but his shooting percentage is also now a whopping 16.7 percent. That's likely to fall at some point, but the question is whether it will drop enough to prevent Calvert from setting career bests in goals and points. He has 10 goals and 21 points with a plus-12 rating in 31 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.