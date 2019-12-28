Calvert scored a pair of goals on three shots with a plus-1 rating, one hit and one block in a 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday.

The veteran winger has tallied a pair of two-goal games in his last three contests, and during that mini-stretch, he's recorded a plus-5 rating. With these four latest goals, Calvert is approaching a career high in goals, but his shooting percentage is also now a whopping 16.7 percent. That's likely to fall at some point, but the question is whether it will drop enough to prevent Calvert from setting career bests in goals and points. He has 10 goals and 21 points with a plus-12 rating in 31 games this season.