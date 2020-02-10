Calvert posted a shorthanded assist and a fighting major in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Calvert set up Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's second-period tally. The winger then dropped the mitts with Luke Kunin in the third. Calvert snapped a six-game point drought with his assist. The 30-year-old is up to 25 points, 84 shots on net, 56 hits and 39 PIM through 47 games. He's just one point shy of matching his career high from last season.