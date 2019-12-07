Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Away for personal reasons
Calvert will miss Saturday's game in Boston due to personal reasons, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Calvert will be away for a family commitment. While the length of his absence is unknown at this time, there's a good chance Calvert will be back by the time Colorado hosts the Flames on Monday. Vladislav Kamenev (illness) will make his return to the lineup in Calvert's place.
