Calvert had one shot and one blocked shot over 11:31 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Calvert returned from an upper-body injury this week and skated on the fourth line. He combined for three shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots while averaging 11:17 of ice time in games Monday and Wednesday. The winger had missed 13 of 16 contests due to the injury.