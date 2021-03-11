Calvert had one shot and one blocked shot over 11:31 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Calvert returned from an upper-body injury this week and skated on the fourth line. He combined for three shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots while averaging 11:17 of ice time in games Monday and Wednesday. The winger had missed 13 of 16 contests due to the injury.
