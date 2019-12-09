Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Back in lineup Monday
Calvert (personal) will play in Monday's game against the Flames, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Calvert missed Saturday's win over the Bruins as he dealt with a family matter, but he'll be back for this Western Conference clash. It's unsettled where he will draw into the lineup, and there's a chance he draws onto the second line, although it's more likely he fits into the bottom six.
