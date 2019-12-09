Play

Calvert (personal) will play in Monday's game against the Flames, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Calvert missed Saturday's win over the Bruins as he dealt with a family matter, but he'll be back for this Western Conference clash. It's unsettled where he will draw into the lineup, and there's a chance he draws onto the second line, although it's more likely he fits into the bottom six.

