Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Back with bang
Calvert picked up two points in a 3-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.
Calvert drew the primary assist on the game's first goal and then scored a shorthanded marker that wound up being the difference Thursday. It was Calvert's first game-winning goal since the 2016-17 season. The winger recently missed six games with a concussion, but Calvert has found the scoresheet three times in two games since returning to the lineup.
