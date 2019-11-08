Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Contributes pair of points
Calvert had a goal and an assist and registered three shots on goal in a 9-4 blowout win over the Avalanche on Thursday.
Calvert picked up both points during Colorado's six-goal second period, assisting on the first of Joonas Donskoi's three goals before adding one of his own four-and-a-half minutes later. Utilized primarily in a checking role for the Avs, Calvert is off to a nice start to the season with four goals and 10 points in 16 games. He had 11 goals and a career-high 26 points in 82 games a year ago.
