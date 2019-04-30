Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Dealing with upper-body issue
Calvert sustained an upper-body injury and will miss Game 3 versus San Jose on Tuesday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Calvert -- who is coming off a two-point performance in Game 2 -- will be replaced in the lineup by Sven Andrighetto. The 28-year-old Calvert was on the ice for the game-day skate, per Mike Chambers of The Denver Post, so it appears his injury may not be too severe and can probably be labeled day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Thursday.
