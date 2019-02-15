Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Drops mitts Thursday
Calvert fought Jets defenseman Joe Morrow in the Avalanche's 4-1 win Thursday.
Calvert ended the game with seven PIM and an assist on an insurance goal in the third period from Sven Andrighetto. Calvert has a goal and two apples in seven games in February, while also recording 14 hits over that span. With 21 points in 43 games on the year, the third-line winger may appeal to owners in deeper formats.
