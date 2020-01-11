Calvert potted a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Calvert tipped in a Cale Makar shot with 31 seconds left in the third period. The Avalanche would lose in overtime, but Calvert's tally ensured one standings point for his team. The 30-year-old winger now has 11 goals and 23 points through 38 appearances this season.