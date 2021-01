Calvert posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

With only 11 forwards in the lineup Tuesday, there was some rotation among Avalanche forwards. Most notably, Calvert got a helper on Brandon Saad's opening tally in the first period. Normally a fourth-liner, Calvert is a reliable defensive wing. The assist was his first point in three games, and he's added four hits and three shots so far.