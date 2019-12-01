Calvert (upper body) may accompany the Avalanche on their upcoming road trip, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

Calvert has been sidelined for six games since taking a puck to the face. The winger remains on injured reserve for the time being -- when he is activated from IR, it will be an indicator that his return to the lineup is imminent. A more specific timeline should be available in the coming days.