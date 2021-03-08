Calvert (upper body) will play in Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Calvert will return to the lineup after six games in the press box. The 31-year-old is expected to skate on the fourth line in Monday's game. Calvert recorded just one point through his first nine games this year.
