Calvert recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Winnipeg.

Calvert assisted on both of Nathan MacKinnon's goals in the third period for his first multi-assist game of the season. The 29-year-old is on his way to his best season as an NHLer, having already picked up four goals and 12 assists through 18 games. He had a career-high 26 points in 82 games last season, his first with the Avs.