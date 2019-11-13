Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Hands out pair of helpers
Calvert recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Winnipeg.
Calvert assisted on both of Nathan MacKinnon's goals in the third period for his first multi-assist game of the season. The 29-year-old is on his way to his best season as an NHLer, having already picked up four goals and 12 assists through 18 games. He had a career-high 26 points in 82 games last season, his first with the Avs.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Contributes pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Tallies first goal of 2019-20•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Snags assist•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Ready for 2019-20 campaign•
-
Avalanche's Matt Calvert: Unable to shake injury bug•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.